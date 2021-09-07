Brokers Offer Predictions for Conn’s, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Conn’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $24.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

In other Conn’s news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens sold 9,146 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $239,625.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Snow Lake Holdings, Inc. sold 998 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,223.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,304 shares of company stock worth $1,356,481. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 399.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

