BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to C$137.00 at Raymond James

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$122.00 to C$137.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.46.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of BRP stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 3.00. BRP has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $101.08.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 217.22% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 10.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after purchasing an additional 868,626 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 449.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after buying an additional 353,060 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 45,170.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after buying an additional 239,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after buying an additional 158,122 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.