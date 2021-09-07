TD Securities Boosts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to C$140.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DOOO has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised shares of BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Get BRP alerts:

DOOO stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.56. BRP has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 3.00.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 217.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 10.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 278.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 37,223 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in BRP by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 49,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 1,680.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 62,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of BRP by 430.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 164,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 133,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.