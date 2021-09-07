Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) & Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Financial Comparison

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Astrotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Astrotech and Olink Holding AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50

Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.26%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Astrotech.

Profitability

This table compares Astrotech and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,686.07% -71.06% -49.51% Olink Holding AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astrotech and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $490,000.00 110.08 -$8.31 million N/A N/A Olink Holding AB (publ) $54.07 million 72.10 -$6.78 million N/A N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Astrotech on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide. The Astral Images Corporation segment includes the development of film restoration and enhancement software. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

