$4.12 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

NYSE DXC opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $759,073 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 42.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after buying an additional 2,014,189 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in DXC Technology by 213.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after buying an additional 1,592,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after buying an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.