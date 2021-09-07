ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ESE opened at $86.33 on Monday. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.47.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 26.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

