Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Get Barings BDC alerts:

BBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $529.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barings BDC (BBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.