Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.9858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

