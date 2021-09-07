Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,468.60

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,468.60 ($32.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,725 ($35.60). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,645 ($34.56), with a volume of 45,505 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,468.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.79.

In related news, insider Gavin Hill acquired 917 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, with a total value of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 930 shares of company stock valued at $2,365,968.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.