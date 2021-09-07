Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.47

Hays plc (LON:HAS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.47 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 167.20 ($2.18). Hays shares last traded at GBX 167.20 ($2.18), with a volume of 2,802,514 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hays to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hays from GBX 178 ($2.33) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 10.15 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Hays Company Profile (LON:HAS)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

