Telsey Advisory Group Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $460.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $447.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.46.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $388.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $417.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.60.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.