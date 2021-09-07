Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 98 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, UBS Group set a CHF 79 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 89.80.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.