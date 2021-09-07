FY2023 Earnings Estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OrganiGram in a research note issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million.
OGI stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $791.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.
About OrganiGram
Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.