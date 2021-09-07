FY2023 Earnings Estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OrganiGram in a research note issued on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

OGI stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $791.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

