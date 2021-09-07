Analysts Offer Predictions for BHP Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $7.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

NYSE:BBL opened at $59.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BHP Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

