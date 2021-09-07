Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Research Coverage Started at KGI Securities

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BIDU. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.00.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $162.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Baidu has a 1-year low of $116.41 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

