EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $41.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.60 price target on shares of EQT AB (publ) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

EQBBF opened at $51.65 on Monday. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.