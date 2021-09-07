ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 6,500 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ASC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 5,990.77 ($78.27).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,490 ($45.60) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,159.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,862.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 3,489 ($45.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 19.92.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

