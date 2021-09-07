National Bank Financial Comments on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report issued on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.01. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million.

KL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.83.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at C$52.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$48.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$72.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,474,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,949,000. Insiders acquired a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $22,337,420 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

