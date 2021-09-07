Comparing Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) & Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Kubient alerts:

6.7% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kubient and Borqs Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -381.48% -40.97% -37.21% Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kubient and Borqs Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kubient presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.58%. Given Kubient’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kubient and Borqs Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million 17.60 -$7.89 million N/A N/A Borqs Technologies $26.75 million 2.80 -$35.50 million N/A N/A

Kubient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Borqs Technologies.

Summary

Kubient beats Borqs Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc. engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing. The Connected Solutions segment develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions. The company was founded by Sek Yuen Chan and Bo Li Xiao in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.