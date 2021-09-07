Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.42. Approximately 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 41,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

