Reviewing AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) & Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Adecoagro shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

AppHarvest has a beta of -1.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adecoagro has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and Adecoagro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A Adecoagro $817.76 million 1.31 $410,000.00 $1.12 8.17

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Adecoagro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest N/A -34.47% -23.09% Adecoagro 10.96% 11.48% 4.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AppHarvest and Adecoagro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adecoagro 0 1 0 0 2.00

AppHarvest presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 107.28%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Adecoagro.

Summary

Adecoagro beats AppHarvest on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products. The Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy segment consists of cultivated sugarcane which is processed and transformed into ethanol, sugar, and electricity and marketed. The Land Transformation segment includes identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland businesses and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. The company was founded by Alan Leland Boyce, Ezequiel Garbers, Mariano Bosch, and Walter Marcelo Sanchez in September 2002 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

