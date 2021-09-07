Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.49 billion and the lowest is $7.11 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $29.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,843,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,180,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,620,000 after acquiring an additional 346,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average of $150.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.