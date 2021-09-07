Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.34 Billion

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.49 billion and the lowest is $7.11 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year sales of $29.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $31.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,843,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,139,000 after acquiring an additional 35,258 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,180,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,620,000 after acquiring an additional 346,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.64 and a 200 day moving average of $150.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital One Financial (COF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.