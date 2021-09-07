Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of FSS opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $204,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

