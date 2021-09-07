Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €41.00 by UBS Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.60 ($39.53) target price on Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) target price on Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.99 ($39.99).

EPA VIV opened at €33.41 ($39.31) on Tuesday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €29.54 and its 200 day moving average is €29.05.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

