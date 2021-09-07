Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €246.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €228.17 ($268.43).

Shares of ALV opened at €198.44 ($233.46) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €204.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €210.98. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

