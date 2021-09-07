adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €360.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €360.00 ($423.53) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €371.00 ($436.47) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €318.63 ($374.85).

ADS opened at €300.00 ($352.94) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €311.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €293.47. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

