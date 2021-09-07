LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Lowers Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.26. Forte Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

