Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $185.00 price target on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.79.

Shares of AAPL opened at $154.30 on Friday. Apple has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,585,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,764 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 98,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,555,000 after buying an additional 13,259 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

