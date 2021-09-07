Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for C3.ai, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of C3.ai in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for C3.ai’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Shares of AI stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.23. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $5,143,607.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 480,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,492,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 144,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $9,329,728.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,515,485.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,646,178 shares of company stock valued at $151,521,335 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in C3.ai by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,310 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after buying an additional 930,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $58,829,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.