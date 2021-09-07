Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $66.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price objective raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Shares of PD opened at $47.38 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $2,933,146.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $182,845.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock worth $6,987,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

