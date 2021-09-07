Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.88

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.88 and traded as low as C$13.39. Great Bear Resources shares last traded at C$13.58, with a volume of 24,448 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.88. The firm has a market cap of C$775.89 million and a P/E ratio of -129.33.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.1098358 EPS for the current year.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

