Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5,220.56

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,220.56 ($68.21) and traded as low as GBX 3,067 ($40.07). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 3,078.50 ($40.22), with a volume of 1,280,796 shares trading hands.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,580 ($46.77).

Get Anglo American alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.87 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,078.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,220.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $2.51 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Insiders acquired a total of 225 shares of company stock valued at $641,986 over the last three months.

About Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.