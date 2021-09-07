Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BKH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of BKH opened at $71.49 on Friday. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.49. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Black Hills by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Black Hills by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,498,000 after buying an additional 65,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

