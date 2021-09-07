American Eagle Outfitters’ (AEO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.18.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $26.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

