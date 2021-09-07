Traeger Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 7th (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger’s (NYSE:COOK) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 7th. Traeger had issued 23,529,411 shares in its initial public offering on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $423,529,398 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Traeger’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

COOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Traeger stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

