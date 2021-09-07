Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) had its target price lifted by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTLP. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of CTLP opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $765.87 million, a PE ratio of -76.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.03. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

