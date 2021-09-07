Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RDS-A shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:RDS-A opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.24.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

