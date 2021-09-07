Critical Contrast: The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) vs. CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) and CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Descartes Systems Group and CCC Intelligent Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Descartes Systems Group 0 3 7 0 2.70 CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus target price of $72.85, indicating a potential downside of 9.77%. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.33%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than The Descartes Systems Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Descartes Systems Group $348.66 million 19.60 $52.10 million $0.61 132.36 CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A -$185.78 million N/A N/A

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Descartes Systems Group and CCC Intelligent Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Descartes Systems Group 16.35% 6.64% 5.73% CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management. The company was founded on May 22, 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.