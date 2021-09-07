Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.42.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $88.67 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.89.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,040,516 shares of company stock worth $408,762,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.