Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.42.
Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $88.67 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.89.
In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,040,516 shares of company stock worth $408,762,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
XPO Logistics Company Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
