Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

Several equities research analysts have commented on AV shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 467 ($6.10) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

AV opened at GBX 415.70 ($5.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £16.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.60 ($5.61). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 403.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 401.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

In other news, insider Jim McConville bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £25,080 ($32,767.18). Also, insider George Culmer bought 99,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, for a total transaction of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70). Insiders purchased a total of 107,267 shares of company stock valued at $45,435,482 in the last ninety days.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

