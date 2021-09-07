Tigress Financial Begins Coverage on Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK)

Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MLNK. Citigroup assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.89.

NYSE MLNK opened at $27.85 on Friday. Project Angel Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10.

In other Project Angel Parent news, insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $29,063,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Project Angel Parent

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

