FY2021 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,970,000 after acquiring an additional 797,800 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $55,889,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after buying an additional 690,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 686,470 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

