B. Riley Weighs in on Semtech Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Semtech in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

SMTC stock opened at $78.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74. Semtech has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Semtech by 209.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Semtech by 786.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 224,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Semtech by 117.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Semtech by 30.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 268,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after acquiring an additional 62,914 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

