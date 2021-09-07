Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Opthea stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Opthea has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

