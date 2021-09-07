Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “
Opthea stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. Opthea has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.86.
Opthea Company Profile
Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opthea (OPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.