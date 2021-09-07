Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $269.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Upstart alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.30.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $247.29 on Friday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $254.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.73 and its 200 day moving average is $127.63.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock valued at $377,198,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 54.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 101.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.