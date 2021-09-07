Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issued By Truist Securiti

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for CrowdStrike in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $278.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.21 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.25 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.35 and its 200 day moving average is $226.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $166,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,834 shares of company stock valued at $70,220,728. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

