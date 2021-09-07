Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Trading Down 0.6%

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s share price was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.72 and last traded at C$10.79. Approximately 147,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 306,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

