Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.62. Trinity Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trinity Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Trinity Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.