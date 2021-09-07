Dollarama (DOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Dollarama to post earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$957.00 million.

TSE DOL opened at C$56.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The company has a market cap of C$17.38 billion and a PE ratio of 29.93. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$45.42 and a 1 year high of C$60.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.75%.

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total value of C$229,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,258,100.

DOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$59.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.00.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

