Zacks Investment Research Lowers OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OGI. CIBC lifted their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.29.

Shares of OGI opened at $2.65 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $791.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. Equities analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

